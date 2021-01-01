Epson OEM Projector Lamp # Elplp60 / V13H010L60

Advertisement
This genuine EPSON Original Manufacturer Equipment (OEM Part# ELPLP60 / V13H010L60) projector lamp is designed to directly replace the original genuine manufacturer projector lamp included with the original projector. It is of the highest quality, reliability and longevity. This lamp exactly meets the specifications of the original lamp. Most OEM projector lamps are user-replaceable, please refer to your projector's manual for installation instructions for this replacement lamp..Lamp Hours - 3000.Lamp Type - UHE.Lamp Wattage - 200.Original Epson Lamp. Designed for Epson Projector Models: EB-905, EB-93, EB-93e, EB-95, EB-96W, PowerLite 92, EB-420, EB-425W, PowerLite 93+, PowerLite 95, PowerLite 96W, PowerLite 93, PowerLite 905, PowerLite 420, PowerLite 425W, BrightLink 425Wi, BrightLink 430i, BrightLink 435Wi, H387A, H387B, H387C, H381A, H382A, H383A, H384A