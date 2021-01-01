From stone mill hardware
OEM Earbuds Stereo Headphones for Samsung Galaxy S10 S10e Plus Cable Designed by AKG with Microphone and Volume Buttons Black
Compatible with all Samsung Galaxy devices including: Galaxy S10, S10E, S10+, S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Note 5, Note 8, Note 9 and more The Stereo Earphones provide an incredibly clear, authentic-sounding, and balanced output - Designed by AKG With 8mm and 11mm speaker units, they deliver balanced sound for bass, mids, and highs. Enjoy crisp, rich, and balanced sounds across the entire audio spectrum. These hybrid, canal-type earphones feature a sleek metal finish and tangle-free, fabric cable. Enjoy easy access to a range of your devices features with the earphones in-line remote Comes in Bulk Packaging