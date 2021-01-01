OE Quasi LED Pendant Light by Louis Poulsen - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (10000149808)

The OE Quasi LED Pendant Light from Louis Poulsen is an eye-catching piece from designer Olafur Eliasson, combining his interests in geometry and light, reinforcing the idea that the quality of light is important to our lives. A rigid aluminum frame with 20 triangular faces contains an inner, seemingly floating, polycarbonate reflector with 12 pentagonal faces. Energy-efficient LED lights are embedded in each face, turned inward to create a spherical illumination into the room. Formed over seventy years ago when renowned Danish architect, Poul Henningsen, came together with Louis Poulsen and began to combine a brilliant mix of technology and design to craft influential lighting. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark alu