From odin yin yang gifts
Odin yin yang Gifts Odin yin yang Shirt-Viking Wotan Norse Mythology Warrior Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Viking shirts for real vikings. If the words Odin, Wotan, Norse, Runes, Valhalla, Nordic, God, Mjolnir, Pagan, Midgard, Germanic and Celtic mean anything to you, then get this design and show your love for Viking! Odin yin yang. Gift for everyone who loves Viking, Odin, Wotan, Mythology and Warrior. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only