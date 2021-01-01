Lady Pepperell’s Odette floral sheet set, inspired by hills of abundant wildflower blooms, is a light-and-airy look destined to carry you to dreamland. Each piece is made purely of single ply percale comprised of 100% cotton for a cool, lightly textured feel. The set features a feminine arrangement of breezy muted-blue blossoms on a field of white and is a charming addition to any bedroom dé£¯r. Put a playful spin on the Odette sheet set with our Brigitte floral comforter set; the combination will put a truly garden party-worthy spin on any space, especially when you pair it with a freshly cut bouquet of your favorite flowers. The Odette sheet set is available in: twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king. The full, queen, and king sets include one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. The full and queen sets come with standard-size pillowcases, while the king set comes with two king pillowcases. The twin and twin XL sets include a single standard pillowcase with fitted and flat sheets. WestPoint Home Odette King Cotton Bed Sheet in White | 028828608765