Oden Solid Wood 7 - Hook Wall Hook

Features:Material: Hemp ropeProduct Type: Wall HookInstallation Type: Wall mountedWall Mounting Hardware Included: NoNumber of Pieces: 1Color: Beige/BrownFrame Material: Solid WoodMaterial Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Wood Species: BirchHook Material: MetalHook Material Details: Number of Hooks: 7Weight Capacity Per Hook: 0.5Total Weight Capacity: 3.5Shelves Included: NoDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Mirror Included: NoUmbrella Stand Base Included: NoRemovable Drip Plate: NoCoat Hangers Included: NoCasters Included: NoDecorative Hooks: YesDecorative Hooks Detail: Purposeful Distressing Type: Wood Scoring & Rub ThroughNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationRust Resistant: NoSuitable for Outdoor Use: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseDS Wood Tone: Light WoodDS Primary Product Style: LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISO 9000 Certified: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2.3Overall Width - Side to Side: 19.7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 1Umbrella Stand Base: NoUmbrella Sand Height - Top to Bottom: Umbrella Stand Width - Side to Side: Umbrella Stand Depth - Front to Back: Fits Door Thickness Up To: Shelving Included: NoShelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Height – Top to Bottom: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: