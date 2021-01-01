Oden Dining Table Wood/White - Holly & Martin

Gather round for game night! The Holly and Martin Oden Table features a spacious neutral toned tabletop that diverges from richly hued tapered legs for a playful, mad for mod feel. Place flowers on top in your small space kitchen nook or pull up a chair and deal a deck of cards with friends. Startling contrast adds a design element your open concept living area is begging for. Pull up a seat for some serious gaming or foodie action with this dining room rockstar. With Holly and Martin, clean lines and fresh design layer for an expressive look you'll love. Infused with daring colors and balanced neutrals, curated collections offer statement pieces and soft sophistication.