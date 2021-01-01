Odelia 4 - Light Candle Style Classic / Traditional Chandelier

Though it measures just 20.63'' H x 17.13'' W x 17.12'' D, this 4-light mini chandelier brings all the panache of its standard-size cousins to your ensemble. Crafted from metal, this design’s scrollwork arms are accented by cut crystal drops and bobeches. Four candle-style fixtures cast the glow of 60W bulbs (not included) throughout your space. Plus, this design is compatible with a dimmer switch, so you can change the ambience in a cinch. Finish: Matte White