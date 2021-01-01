16"OD x 3 1/2"ID x 1"P Cole Thermoformed PVC Ceiling Medallion (Fits Canopies up to 4 1/2")

Add a touch of style and elegance to your decor with this Ekena Millwork Ceiling Medallion. It will bring your room to life by adding a unique design element. There are a variety of sizes to choose from, so you can transform your room into a talking point or simply give a plain ceiling new life. This ceiling fixture is made of thermoformed PVC and is lightweight, highly durable and resistant to water, rot, warping and insects. It's ideal for DIY projects and is low maintenance and easy to install.