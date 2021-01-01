Trademark Fine Art 'Octopus Playful' Canvas Art by Cheryl Piperberg

Artist: Cheryl PiperbergSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features an octopus in the center of a playful composition. Prominent Colors: Light Blue, Yellow, White, Tan, Turquoise I was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 1951 and received a BFA from Moore College of Art, in Philadelphia in 1973. I have two wonderful children, Jamie and Jason. Today I live and have a studio in Marietta, PA. In 1987 after working as a freelance illustrator for 15 years in Boston and New York, I started a poster company called "Carrot Prints, Nourishing Images for Children". The posters are distributed internationally, and are found in schools, doctors? offices, daycare centers, and occasionally even on TV or movie sets. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.