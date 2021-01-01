From vac alert
47120cm Octagonal Speedlite Studio Flash Speedlight Umbrella Softbox with Carrying Bag for Portrait or Product Photography
Advertisement
The light diffusion surface diameter is 47'/120cm, with wide range of applications, suitable for portrait or product photography. It is a soft box when being spread and like an umbrella when being folded, easy to use. The umbrella body made of high-density nylon material, high reflective. Double metal frame, light and solid. Can be used with flashes and some studio flash lights with umbrella hole.