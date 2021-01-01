Ivy Hill Tile Octagon Crema Marfil with Dark Emperador Dot Squares 12 in. x 12 in. Marble Mosaic Tile (1 sq. ft.)

One of the most popular marbles in the world, Crema Marfil's timeless beauty opens doors to endless design opportunities. Perfect for a bathroom floor or backsplash application, this geometric mosaic is sure to be the focal point of your design. These window patterns are made from natural stones, each piece fitting into the next like a perfect puzzle. It's stunning design and unique pattern of octagons and diamonds will bring warmth and a natural ambiance to your home for many years to come. Color: crema marfil with dark emperador.