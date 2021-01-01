From allmodern
Oconnell 39" Console Table
Blending a streamlined profile and sleek mix of materials, this console delivers a versatile addition to your space. It's crafted with a stainless steel frame, and features a minimalist design with sled legs. The table top and shelf are made from engineered wood with a warm wood tone, adding a mixed material, industrial look. At just 39'' long and 16'' deep, this console is sized to fit easily into smaller spaces like entryways and hallways. Partial assembly is required. Color: Espresso