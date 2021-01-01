23" Docia Cat Condo

Your friends need a cozy home of their own to take a rest, play around and just be as active as they want, there are three different locations for them to relax. Your pet may stay away from your furniture, drapes, carpets, and clothes with this cat tree. Perfect for small spaces condo and toy lying wrapped in soft plush. full-size durable sisal scratching pad and dangling toys keep your cat stimulated and entertained for hours. The cat tree is made of high-quality particle board with a skin-friendly plush covering to keep your cats warm and comfortable, natural sisal scratching surface. helps keep your cat from scratching furniture and carpets. Provides a safe and inviting place for your cat to sharpen its claws. Simple and fast assembly in just a few steps. With solid construction, well-balanced design, strong base, cats can easily and safely leap on or off this cat tree. A beautiful appearance will add luster to any room in your home. Color: Gray