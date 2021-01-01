Our beautiful mugs are happiest kept on an open shelf, displayed as works of kitchen art! Even better when housed next to our "Vine" Plates and Jug. Designed in Marlow, this Vine motif is inspired by classical elements from British architecture (- think Robert Adam's ceilings), the modern ochre rim gives a smart pop of colour. Featuring our original "The Humble Cut" potato-printed artwork, this Fine Bone China range makes a unique designer gift for any occasion - or simply collect the pieces for yourself. Hand decorated and finished in Stoke on Trent England. Dishwasher and microwave safe. Fine Bone China Designed, hand decorated and finished in England Dishwasher and microwave safe Ochre Bone China Vine China Mug - Black, White The Humble Cut