Oceana 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4

Features:Service For: 4Number of Items Included: 16Set Includes: 4 Dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 mugs, 4 bowlsPlate Types: Dinner Plate;Salad PlateMain Plate Shape: RoundBowls Included: YesBowl Type: Salad BowlNumber of Bowl Types: 1Other Items Included: YesOther Item Types: MugProduct Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeProduct Care Instructions: Construction Method: Semi-HandmadeOven Safe: YesStackable: YesChip Resistant: YesFinished Bottom: NoPattern: GeometricColor: NavyRim Detail: No Rim DetailFinish: GlossHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayLead Free: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Microwave Safe: Commercial Oven Safe: Commercial Dishwasher Safe: PTFE Free: YesPFOA Free: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: BeachBPA Free: YesDesigner: Designer Type: Primary Material: StonewareScratch Resistant: YesMicrowave Safe: YesSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNSF Certified: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Dinner Plates: YesDinner Plate Width - Side to Side: 10.5Dinner Plate Weight: Dinner Plate Height: Number of Dinner Plates: 4Salad Plates: YesSalad Plate Width - Side to Side: 8Salad Plate Weight: Salad Plate Height: Number of Salad Plates: 4Bread & Butter Plates: NoBread & Butter Plate Width - Side to Side: Bread & Butter Plate Weight: Number of Bread & Butter Plates: Saucers: NoSaucer Width - Side to Side: Saucer Weight: Number of Saucers: Soup Bowls: NoSoup Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Soup Bowl Width - Side to Side: Soup Bowl Capacity: Soup Bowl Weight: Number of Soup Bowls Included: Cereal Bowls: NoCereal Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Cereal Bowl Width - Side to Side: Cereal Bowl Capacity: Cereal Bowl Weight: Number of Cereal Bowls: Dessert Bowls: NoDessert Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Dessert Bowl Width - Side to Side: Dessert Bowl Capacity: Dessert Bowl Weight: Number of Dessert Bowls: Rice Bowls: NoRice Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Rice Bowl Width - Side to Side: Rice Bowl Capacity: Rice Bowl Weight: Number of Rice Bowls Included: Pasta Bowls: NoPasta Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Pasta Bowl Width - Side to Side: Pasta Bowl Capacity: Pasta Bowl Weight: Number of Pasta Bowls: Salad Bowls: YesSalad Bowl Height - Top to Bottom: Salad Bowl Width - Side to Side: 9Salad Bowl Capacity: Salad Bowl Wei