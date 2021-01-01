Merola Tile Ocean Blue Laguna 6 in. x 6 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (7.98 sq. ft. / case), Blue Laguna / High Sheen

Capture the boundless splendor of the depths of the seas with the Merola Tile Ocean Blue Laguna 6 in. x 6 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile. Deep blue and black tones that replicate the various depths of ocean water come together on this majestic tile with 10 different pattern variations. Slight undulation throughout the smooth surface further conveys the feel of the ever-moving ocean waters. The reflective glossy glaze helps further conveys these depths in the surface. With a dense, extruded porcelain body and chemical-resistant glazed finish, this tile is excellent for using on the walls of the interiors of pools and fountains. The marginal skid resistance and high durability rating makes this great for most interior and exterior settings, including kitchens, patios and showers. Color: Blue Laguna / High Sheen.