From east urban home
Ocean Friends by Emily Cromwell - Graphic Art Print
Advertisement
This artwork is crafted with artist-grade canvas, professionally hand-stretched, and stapled over North American pine-wood bars in gallery wrap style; a method utilized by artists to present artwork in galleries. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains vibrant for decades even when exposed to strong light. Add brilliance in color and exceptional detail to your space with this contemporary and uncompromising style. Format: Wrapped Canvas, Matte Color: No Matte, Size: 12" H x 8" W x 0.75" D