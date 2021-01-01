From kirkland's
Ocean Fence Canvas Art Print
Feel an abundance of serene tranquility from this coastal piece. Our beautiful Ocean Fence Canvas Art Print is perfect for your beach themed home. Art measures 30L x 1.25W x 30H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features coastal fence subject Hues of blue, cream, and gray Weight: 4.13 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.