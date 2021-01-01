The Touchdog Lazy-Bones Rabbit-Spotted Premium Easy Wash Couch Dog Bed is composed of a Cotton-Polyester Outer shell and Inner-Lined with Plush Polyester. Additionally this Pet Bed features a Reversible and Removable cushion. The cushion has the ability to zip open for machine wash placement of the inner polyfill contents. Has a Couch-like appearance and features accented thick stitching along the couch borders. Complimented with the Touchdog Embroidered stamp of perfection along the front with a designer print on the accented Removable and Reversible Polyester-Cotton plush cushion. Every intrical trim is designer coordinated to compliment. Completed with a built-in side carrying handlebar. Touchdog, the leading Premium Pet Brand of Tomorrow. Available in Multiple Sizes Colors ??SIZING MEASUREMENTS (INCHES) L x W x H: ?MEDIUM: 29.4 x 19.7 x 7.9?LARGE: 31.5 x 23.6 x 8.7 Touchdog Ocean Blue, Orange Cotton, Polyester and Nylon Rectangular 31.5-in x 23.6-in Dog Bed (For Large) | PB61BLOGLG