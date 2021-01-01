From ivy hill tile

Ivy Hill Tile Ocean Cloud Beached 2 in. x 8 in. x 8 mm Frosted Glass Subway Tile (36 pieces 4 sq.ft./Box), Blue

$69.98
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The Ocean Cloud Beached 9 Loose Pieces 2 in. x 8 in. x 8 mm Frosted Glass Subway Wall Tile adds a vibrant burst of color to any room with this beautiful tumbled edge frosted beached glass subway tile. This design will give your kitchen, bathroom or any decorated room within your home a bright and fresh look. Please note that this tile comes in units of 9 loose individual pieces. Color: Blue.

