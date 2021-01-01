Nearly Natural Ocean Breeze Wood Storage Boxes with Bench and Seating (Set of 3), Cream/Blue

Each wood storage box is brilliantly white washed with a lightly tan printed lid. With a beautiful blue gradient on the front, this set of three nautically-inspired storage boxes are as attractive as they are useful. Place them at an end table, mantel, or bookshelf to stash away souvenirs, TV remotes, and clutter. Or pull them out for some quick additional seating as this decorative set is multi purpose. Includes one bench measuring: 32 in. x 18 in. x 18 in. and 2-Seats: 13 in. x 13 in. x 13 in. Seats neatly tuck away into the bench. Color: Cream/Blue.