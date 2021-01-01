From zingz & thingz
Zingz & Thingz Ocean Breeze Ceramic Planter Set
Zingz & Thingz Ocean Breeze Ceramic Planter SetUses: Patio, Lawn & GardenIncludes: PlanterMaterial: CeramicCountry of Origin: VietnamOcean inspired planter set weighs 13.2 lbs.This beautiful set of garden planters measure at 12 x 12 x 8.5 inches for large, 8.75 x 8.75 x 6.5 inches for medium, and 6.25 x 6.25 x 4.75 inches for small.Blue striped planting set made of ceramic.To clean your set of planters; dust lightly, or wipe with damp cloth as needed.Ceramic planters are an easy way to highlight your favorite flowers, shrubs, or decorative trees in a garden, patio, sunroom, or interior space.