From ot therapist gifts items apparel
OT Therapist Gifts Items Apparel Occupational Therapy OT Therapist Month Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This occupational therapy design is perfect for school graduation. Great gift idea for family, friends, dad, mom, son, daughter, grandma, grandson, girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband, grandpa, father's day, or mother's day People who love cool OT therapist, healthcare system lover, funny outfit, clothing, graphics are sure to love this cute OTA assistant month apparel. The awesome clothes Halloween costume, party supplies, birthday or Christmas item 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only