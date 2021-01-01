From occupational therapy gear and apparel
Occupational Therapy Gear and Apparel Occupational Therapist for 4th of July OT Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Great design for a healthcare therapy professional working in schools, rehabilitation centers or skilled nursing facilities. Red, white and blue Occupational Therapist design with stars. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only