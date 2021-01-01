'Occlusion and Precipitation' by U.S. Dept of Commerce Vintage Advertisement

Advertisement
Features:Title: Occlusion and PrecipitationTheme: WeatherCloud formations and precipitation accompanying a typical occlusionMade in the USAProduct Type: AdvertisementsPrint Type: Vintage AdvertisementColor: Blue/Red/GrayStyle: Farmhouse / CountryOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 28" H x 42" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: WeatherAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Frame Material: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Occlusion and PrecipitationEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 42" W x 1.5" D): 28Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 42" W x 1.5" D): 42Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 28" H x 42" W x 1.5" D, 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight: 6Assembly:Warranty:Manufacturer provides 120 days limited warranty Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D