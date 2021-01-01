Thirstystone Occasions Drink Coasters, Set, Prairie Horses

Thirstystone Square Drink Coasters are beautiful, functional home decor accents that bring a natural element into the home. Each set of four coasters is made from real, solid dolomite. A cork backing has been added to provide a non-slip surface and further protect tabletops. Beautiful permeant art designs are from licensed printing to ensure high quality quality and art design. These coasters will protect all manner of surfaces and guard against spillage. Coaster diameter 4 inch, suitable for all glasses, mugs, or cups. Easy to clean, just rinse with water! These unique coasters can be given as birthday, holiday, Christmas, Valentines day gifts to men, women, and friends.