Ocasio 47.2" W Clothing Garment Rack

Features:The simple, functional style and sleek white look of this garment frame match most spaces in the home or workplace; it has an external powder coating to prevent water and rust. The perfect hanger for finishing your everyday outfit or arranging your seasonal wardrobe; it consists of two top suspension bar with stops on each side to prevent clothing from falling, and two bottom shelf for shoes or accessories. Made of high-quality metal, this self-contained garment frame is durable and can withstand the weight of heavy winter jackets. Horizontal feet: This static stand can keep the device stable even if there is any unevenness on the surface. Clean the rack with a soft, damp cloth when dirty.Product Name: Clothing rack.Product color: white.Product weight: 10.3 pounds.Material: metalSpecial design: Powder coating makes this shelf more shiny.Product size: 60.6 x 47.2 x 19.7 inches (154x120x50cm) H/L/WPacking size: 47.2 x 13.0 x 2.0 inches (120x33x5cm)The product has been rigorously tested to withstand a certain weight or for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1 combination coat rackProduct Type: Valet StandNumber of Pieces: 1Shelves Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 60.6 InchesOverall Width - Side to Side: 47.2 InchesOverall Depth - Front to Back: 19.7 InchesOverall Product Weight: 10.19 PoundsProduct Type: Clothes Racks & Garment RacksPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 1Adjustable Shelves: NoNumber of Adjustable Shelves: Drawers Included: NoGarment Rack Cover Included: NoZipper Closure: Finish: WhiteWood Species: Closet Rod Included: NoNumber of Rods: Expandable Closet Rod: Assembly and Installation Hardware Included: YesPieces Included: Rolling: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaIndustrial Pipe Clothing Rack: NoCollapsible: NoSuit Coat Hanger Capacity: 19Standard Hanger Capacity: 47Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Adjustable Height: NoMinimum Overall Height - Top to Bottom: Maximum Overall Height - Top To Bottom: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 60.6Adjustable Width: NoMinimum Overall Width - Side to Side: Maximum Overall Width - Side to Side: Overall Width - Side to Side: 47.2Overall Depth - Front to Back: 19.7Overall Product Weight: Weight Capacity: Rod: NoAdjustable Length Rod: Rod Length: Minimum