Ocampo 4 - Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier with Wood Accents

This farmhouse finish chandelier is a statement piece that looks stunning in any home. The six long-curved shape arm and the candle shape holder looks so beautiful. Strands of acrylic beads, draped from a frame create the art-inspired look of this versatile chandelier. The finish beads add a soft elegance to the design, making this chandelier the perfect way to add a bright spot to your decor. With the six bulbs (not included), you'll find this chandelier is just perfect to illuminate any place. Finish: Distressed White