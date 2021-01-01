Obrian 4 piece Wicker Outdoor Sofa Set, Grey

Whether you’re entertaining guests or just enjoying a cozy weekend with your family, you now have ample space to sit and relax all together outside. This Wicker Sofa Set offers soft outdoor cushions that are both classy and water-resistant. The cushions are only matched in style by the surrounding grey PE Wicker. The table even features a removable lid that reveals inside ottoman storage space. This generous set fits up to 4 adults comfortably and adds the perfect elegance to your outdoor space.