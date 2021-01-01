Dali Oberon On-Wall Speaker in Black (Pair)

The rounded edges and rustic fabric of these new DALI front grilles add a lighter and more contemporary visual look to the OBERON series. The OBERON woofer features a wood fibre cone with a blend of fine grain paper pulp, reinforced with wood fibres, which creates a stiff, light-weight and well-behaving structure. In combination with a low-loss surround and spider suspension, this cone reproduces the micro details in the signal - unfiltered and with high accuracy. The iron pole piece of the OBERON woofer magnet is crowned by a patented SMC disk - minimizing the negative effects of the iron.