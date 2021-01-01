Babo Botanicals Oatmilk Calendula Moisturizing Bubble Bath

Treat extra-sensitive skin to the nourishing properties of Babo Moisturizing Baby Bubble Bath & Wash - Oatmilk & Calendula, a mildly scented bubble bath specially formulated to cleanse and calm dry or sensitive skin.Infused with gentle plant-based cleansers, and a blend of Oatmilk and Calendula Oil, the delicate formula gently washes away impurities whilst helping to calm and relieve eczema and dry patches. Its deeply moisturizing properties and exclusive Nutri-Soothe™ Blend deliver vitamins and antioxidants to keep skin feeling comfortable, moisturized and protected. Suitable for the whole family, and gentle enough for pregnant women.Suitable for sensitive or dry skin.Hypoallergenic. Free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, fragrances, dyes, sodium chloride, peanuts or most common allergens.Made on a certified organic farm in The U.S.A.