Bear Naked, Oatmeal Cup with Fruit and Nut Granola, Protein and Fiber, 2.3oz Cup

Hearty steel cut oatmeal paired with bountiful dried fruit and nut granola for topping; Protein-packed instant oatmeal and granola in a perfectly portioned single-serve cup Delicious oatmeal hot cereal made with steel cut oats; Paired with crunchy fruit and nut granola featuring almonds, pecans, walnuts and dried cranberries Contains 6g of fiber per serving (8g total fat per serving); Contains 10g of protein per serving; Non-GMO Project Verified Simply microwave the oatmeal with water or your favorite milk and top with the granola; Single serve take-anywhere cup makes for the perfect portable breakfast or desk-side snack Includes 1, 2.3-ounce single serving cup of oatmeal and granola hot cereal; Packaged for freshness and great taste