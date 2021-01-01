N'Joy Oatmeal, Crunchy Nut, 2.33 Oz., 8/Carton (40776)

Stock the break room, pantry, or cafeteria with these delicious instant oatmeal kits. A crunchy mix of pecans, almonds, and walnuts adds a gourmet touch to these anytime meals. This box includes eight N'Joy oatmeal kits and packets of brown sugar, so the whole team can enjoy a customizable breakfast..Oatmeal is delicious and tempting in nut flavor.2.33 oz. packages.Contains eight packets of brown sugar.Eight per carton for sale, display, or storage.Start the day with the satisfying crunch of these N'Joy oatmeal kits topped with nuts.