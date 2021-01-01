Frisco Oatmeal Conditioner with Aloe for Dogs & Cats, 1-Gal bottle

Oats are so good for you and for your pal’s dry, itchy skin. This nourishing conditioner has oat protein to hydrate, protect and moisturize the skin and coat. Oatmeal’s soothing sidekick, organic Aloe Vera, is also in the formula to help calm and soothe dryness. It has added vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, a touch of honey and a light Almond scent for even more of the good stuff, with never any parabens or dyes. Ideal for both dogs and cats.