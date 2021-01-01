From artiste
Oat 46-Count Bristol Embroidery Linen Fabric
Before you start stitching, ensure you find the right material! Oat 46-Count Bristol Embroidery Linen Fabric is made of high-count linen and features a firm construction. The fabric has a solid beige color, and it can be embroidered with colorful embroidering floss into a stunning design. Details: Length: 18" Width: 11 1/2" Content: 100% Linen Care: Hand Wash In Lukewarm Water With Mild Liquid Soap; Do Not Bleach; Rinse Thoroughly In Cold Water; Let Dry Flat. Card contains 1 sheet.