From dr. willard's
Oasis WaterSafe Fabric Cover Charcoal Black
Advertisement
Designed to perfectly fit the ergonomic contours of your Oasis (9th & 10th Generation onlywill not fit prior generation s). Water-safe fabric cover complements your Oasis, so you can read in more places. Opens and closes just like a book to wake your or put it to sleep. Thin and lightweight design allows for hours of comfortable reading. Magnetic attachment ensures cover is securely closed. Choose from three colorscharcoal black, marine blue, and punch red.