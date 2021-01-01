Unique Loom Oasis Runner Rug, Cream, 2' x 6'

Your search for serenity is over. The Oasis Collection features a modern mix of neutral colors and abstract patterns evoking cool pools of water. This calming combination is perfect for modern, contemporary, and coastal styles but still flexible enough to fit with nearly any decor. The short polypropylene pile is comfortable and easy to clean, so you can rest your mind as well as your body while enjoying the calming presence these rugs have in your home. The Oasis Collection is the perfect starting point to create your sanctuary at home.