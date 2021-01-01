From architectural mailboxes
Architectural Mailboxes Oasis Black Post-Mount or Column-Mount Locking Drop Box
Ideal for commercial applications, the Architectural Mailboxes Oasis Post-Mount Locking Drop Box sports a high-capacity space with a hopper door for easy delivery of mail bundles, small parcels or payment drops. The retrieval doors feature rubber seals to keep deliveries dry and free of dirt and the drop box is constructed from 16-Gauge and 14-Gauge galvanized steel with a powder coat finish for lasting durability. Color: Black.