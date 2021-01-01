JCP Exclusive! Fieldcrest Oasis Plush - Mattress Only, Queen, White

Fieldcrest casual oasis available exclusively at JC Penney’s is a quality mattress set that incorporates 4 trade patents to keep you comfortable all night long and has you waking up refreshed and relaxed in the morning. Our Lifedge™ foam encased system gives you a firm seating edge making it easier getting in and out of bed. The organic cotton cover has eclipse guard, a 100% natural anti-bacterial protection. The innerspring is posturized in the center to give you better support, back relief and sounder sleep. The Fieldcrest casual mattress is an excellent choice for use on an adjustable base. Our mattress utilizes the patented sleep technology which densifies the center third of the mattress by tightly quilting down the material in that section and then reinforcing it under the cover with an additional half inch of gel swirled memory foam. A better mattress makes better sleep. This greatly prevents body impressions. Choose from firm or plush in a standard top mattress. It carries the COCSA (congress of chiropractors state association seal) for peace of mind and 10 year non pro-rated warranty.Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Antimicrobial, Wrapped CoilsAdditional Information: Eliminates Motion Transfer, Suitable for Adjustable Bed Frames, Relieves Pressure Points, Conforms To BodyCoil Count: 682 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: QueenMeasurements: 80 Length/Inches, 60 Width/Inches, 13 Height/InchesBase Material: 50% Polyester, 50% CottonComfort Type: PlushCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US