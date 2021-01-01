Arden Selections(R) Oasis is the exquisite combination of our top of the line EverTru(R) acrylic fabric paired with our highest quality poly-wrapped foam fill to create an ultra-premium outdoor cushion. This cream outdoor chaise cushion is 71 inches long x 21 inches wide x 2.5 inches thick. The 100% EverTru(R) canvas-weave acrylic fabric is tightly woven, providing a tough but, ight-weight and amazingly3oft cushion cover. The acrylic's extended UV protection means your fabric will continue looking brighter longer as you enjoy your hours outdoors and comes with a 5-year limited fabric warranty. The stain and water protection from our proprietary EverBloc treatment ensures optimum outdoor use. Easily spot clean with soap and water, or a mixture of bleach and water for harsh stains. Oasis poly-wrapped foam cushions are a luxurious medley of foam, wrapped in a soft polyester batting to create a durable, long-lasting, firm outdoor cushion with a soft-to-the-touch indoor feel. All of our Oasis cushions have a classic&inish of the double welt and6elcro straps to hold your outdoor patio cushion in place. Even though our EverTru(R) offers best-in-class water and UV resistance, we still recommend you bring in or cover your cushions when not in use to keep them looking and feeling great for years. Arden Selections Oasis Cream Patio Chaise Lounge Chair Cushion Polyester | AH0YF25B-D9Z1