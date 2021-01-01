Arden Selections Oasis 80 x 26 in. Outdoor Chaise Cushion - Light Grey

Arden Selections(R) Oasis is the exquisite combination of our top of the line EverTru(R) acrylic fabric paired with our highest quality poly-wrapped foam fill to create an ultra-premium outdoor cushion. This light grey outdoor chaise cushion is 80 inches long x 26 inches wide x 2.5 inches thick. The 100% EverTru(R) canvas-weave acrylic fabric is tightly woven, providing a tough but light-weight and amazingly soft cushion cover. The acrylic's extended UV protection means your fabric will continue looking brighter longer as you enjoy your hours outdoors and comes with a 5-year limited fabric warranty. The stain and water protection from our proprietary EverBloc treatment ensures optimum outdoor use. Easily spot clean with soap and water, or a mixture of bleach and water for harsh stains. Oasis poly-wrapped foam cushions are a luxurious medley of foam, wrapped in a soft polyester batting to create a durable, long-lasting, firm outdoor cushion with a soft-to-the-touch indoor feel. All of our Oasis cushions have a classic finish of the double welt and velcro straps to hold your outdoor patio cushion in place. Even though our EverTru(R) offers best-in-class water and UV resistance, we still recommend you bring in or cover your cushions when not in use to keep them looking and feeling great for years.