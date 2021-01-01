Arden Selections Oasis 24 x 24 in. Plush Deep Seat Cushion Set - Slate Gray

Arden Selections(R) Oasis is the exquisite combination of our top of the line EverTru(R) acrylic fabric paired with our highest quality poly-wrapped foam fill to create an ultra-premium outdoor cushion. This slate grey outdoor firm back deep seat set has a 24-inch long x 24-inch wide x 4.5-inch thick bottom and a 20-inch long x 24-inch wide x 4.5-inch thick back. The 100% EverTru(R) canvas-weave acrylic fabric is tightly woven, providing a tough but light-weight and amazingly soft cushion cover. The acrylic's extended UV protection means your fabric will continue looking brighter longer as you enjoy your hours outdoors and comes with a 5-year limited fabric warranty. The stain and water protection from our proprietary EverBloc treatment ensures optimum outdoor use. Easily spot clean with soap and water, or a mixture of bleach and water for harsh stains. Oasis poly-wrapped foam cushions are a luxurious medley of foam, wrapped in a soft polyester batting to create a durable, long-lasting, firm outdoor cushion with a soft-to-the-touch indoor feel. The Plush Back Oasis Deep Seat offers an even softer alternative cushion back for those who like to sink into their cushion while still providing the firm support and comfort of the traditional Oasis cushion bottom. All of our Oasis cushions have a classic finish of the double welt and velcro straps to hold your outdoor patio cushion in place. Even though our EverTru(R) offers best-in-class water and UV resistance, we still recommend you bring in or cover your cushions when not in use to keep them looking and feeling great for years.