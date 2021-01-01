Artistic Weavers Oamaru Outdoor Modern Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3", Charcoal

Machine woven in Turkey with polypropylene fibers for maximum durability. This outdoor product has mildew inhibitors that makes it more durable to the outside elements. To extend the life of your product, we recommend rotating often and placing under a covered porch. Stylish and neutral, this collection will add a modern, chic look to your space. The pile of this rug is crafted with your needs in mind. It is the perfect length and won't obstruct doorways and can be perfectly placed under a patio set. This outdoor rug collection is created with the outdoor elements in mind. If it gets dirty, simply rinse with a garden hose!