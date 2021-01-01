Oakridge 1-Light Single Cylinder Pendant

This pendant serves beauty and functionality to your living space. The shade of this mini pendant is made from glass that looks attractive and spreads light evenly in the room. The canopy and the wire are made from steel for robustness and durability. This mini pendant has a nickel finish that completely blends with its design and contemporary style. This beautiful pendant is available in multiple finishes that gives you plenty of options to select from. This mini pendant faces downwards to focus on a specific area where it is installed. It can hold one incandescent bulb of 60 Watts. The Oakridge 1 Light Mini Pendant from Latitude Run can be wiped with a damp cloth. Finish: Satin Nickel and Molten Ocean Glass