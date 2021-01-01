Pour your next toast from their handsome Oakmont Personalized 30.4 oz. Whiskey Decanter, and say cheers! This beautiful decanter is the perfect touch to any refined home bar or office. Crafted from stunning lead-free crystal, it has a curvaceous shape for a sleek and sexy appearance. Engraved with their Oakmont design, it is made just for you and features the name and initial of your choice. A great keepsake for weddings, housewarmings, or anniversaries, it looks beautiful filled with any of your favorite liquors. Customize: Yes