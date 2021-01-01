From nourison
Nourison Oakdale Center Medallion Blue Area Rug
Advertisement
Bring more color into your home with the vivid beauty of Oakdale area rugs. This collection of richly colorful rugs enlivens any room with a variety of designs ranging from playful to traditional. Choose from an exciting array of geometrics and modern Persian styles, all power loomed in easy-care fibers for years of enjoyment. Take your home fashion to a new level with this Persian-style rug from the Oakdale Collection. It's a fresh, fun take on traditional Persian patterns that bursts with vivid energy and saturated color — a brilliant choice for your colorful lifestyle!