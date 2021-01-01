From ethnicraft
Ethnicraft Oak Rise Rack - Color: Brown
Bring an elegant and open presence to address your indoor storage needs with the Oak Rise Rack from Ethnicraft. An Alain van Havre design made in Serbia, its open, minimalist frame of black metal features solid oak shelves held between parallel columns and horizontal reinforcements made of black metal. A slender, X-shaped brace offers additional structural strength to the piece, while the sleek and even surfaces of the natural, varnished wood contrast well with the darker metal around it. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Additional Color: Varnished.