This Rectangle Activity Table is a must have for daycare, preschool and early childhood development centers. Enhance collaborative learning by grouping tables together. It will accommodate children up to age 7. It features a 30-inW x 48-inL high pressure scratch, stain and warp resistant laminate top with a black edge band and 16 gauge tubular steel legs for increased stability. The top incorporates a protective underside backing sheet to prevent moisture absorption and warping. An attractive black powder coated finish protects the upper legs from scratches and height adjustable chrome lower legs give you the flexibility to raise or lower the table a full 9-in in 1-in increments. Casters allow you to easily move the table around and then lock into place. Perfect for craft time, snack time and party time, this easy to clean table is just the right size for small children. Flash Furniture Oak Rectangular Kid's Play Table in Brown | 847254080309