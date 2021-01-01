The Trapezoid Activity Table is a versatile option for school classrooms, corporate training centers and your home. Enhance collaborative learning by grouping tables together. It will accommodate children of all ages, from 1st grade to adult. It features a 29.5-inW x 57.25-inL thermal fused scratch, stain and warp resistant laminate top with a black edge band and 16 gauge tubular steel legs for increased stability. The top incorporates a protective underside backing sheet to prevent moisture absorption and warping. An attractive black powder coated finish protects the upper legs from scratches and height adjustable chrome lower legs give you the flexibility to raise or lower the table a full 9-in in 1-in increments. Self-leveling nylon floor glides keep the table from wobbling and protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move it. This activity table provides a durable work surface for anything from computer labs to project meetings to laying out fabric in your sewing room. Flash Furniture Oak Rectangular Kid's Play Table in Brown | 847254023986